A prominent Meru businessman who disappeared mysteriously a week ago found murdered and his body dumped in a river (PHOTOs).

Thursday, February 22, 2024 - A prominent Meru businessman who disappeared a week ago has been found murdered and his body dumped at River Kathita.

Photos of the slain businessman identified as Shadrack Mwiti Muguna were circulated on social media after he went missing, only to be found dead.

His family positively identified him after being informed about a body found concealed in a sack.

The body exhibited strangulation marks around the neck, proof that he was murdered.

No arrests have been made so far but police have launched investigations.

The brutal murder of the businessman has sparked condemnation from the residents.

The residents are urging the police to bring the suspects behind this heinous act to book.

Mwiti's family has also appealed to the security forces to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The slain businessman was a well-known distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in Meru and the proprietor of Kiruma lodges.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.