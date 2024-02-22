A prominent Meru businessman who disappeared mysteriously a week ago found murdered and his body dumped in a river (PHOTOs).

Thursday, February 22, 2024 - A prominent Meru businessman who disappeared a week ago has been found murdered and his body dumped at River Kathita.
Photos of the slain businessman identified as Shadrack Mwiti Muguna were
circulated on social media after he went missing, only to be found dead.
His family positively identified him after being informed about a body found
concealed in a sack.
The body exhibited strangulation marks around the neck, proof that he
was murdered.
No arrests have been made so far but police have launched
investigations.
The
brutal murder of the businessman has sparked condemnation from the residents.
The
residents are urging the police to bring the suspects behind this heinous act
to book.
Mwiti's
family has also appealed to the security forces to thoroughly investigate the
matter.
The
slain businessman was a well-known distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in
Meru and the proprietor of Kiruma lodges.
