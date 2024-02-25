Shock as RUTO pulls out of the deal with Haiti as he cancels the crucial meeting after standoff on police deployment – Look!

This is after he pulled out of
the talks with Haiti after the standoff over the police deployment.
According to media reports,
Kenyan government officials abruptly cancelled a video meeting with their
Haitian counterparts, after the two countries failed to strike an agreement on
the deployment of police officers to the Caribbean nation.
Earlier this week, Kenya was
expected to finalise the bilateral security meeting despite a court ruling
barring the deployment of Kenyan police officers to the Caribbean state.
Kenya and Haiti hoped that the
meeting would seal the loophole used by the court to bar the mission, that
is the lack of a reciprocal arrangement to facilitate the deployment.
The video call was a follow-up
of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the deployment of the task
force, as pledged by President William Ruto, with Kenya set to announce new
mission dates.
Up to date, Kenya and Haiti have
yet to release official communication on the development of the mission and
whether the two countries will resume talks.
In mid-February this year, the
delegates from Kenya met officials from the US State Department and the Bureau
of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs to iron out their
differences.
The meeting was said to have had
a positive outcome as the two teams agreed on the funding, the direction the
mission would take, and the leadership structure.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
