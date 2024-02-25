Shock as RUTO pulls out of the deal with Haiti as he cancels the crucial meeting after standoff on police deployment – Look!





Sunday, February 25, 2024 – In a shocking turn of events, President William Ruto may not proceed with the deal to deploy 1000 police officers to the troubled Haiti, even after vowing to defy the court order that stopped the deployment.

This is after he pulled out of the talks with Haiti after the standoff over the police deployment.

According to media reports, Kenyan government officials abruptly cancelled a video meeting with their Haitian counterparts, after the two countries failed to strike an agreement on the deployment of police officers to the Caribbean nation.

Earlier this week, Kenya was expected to finalise the bilateral security meeting despite a court ruling barring the deployment of Kenyan police officers to the Caribbean state.

Kenya and Haiti hoped that the meeting would seal the loophole used by the court to bar the mission, that is the lack of a reciprocal arrangement to facilitate the deployment.

The video call was a follow-up of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding the deployment of the task force, as pledged by President William Ruto, with Kenya set to announce new mission dates.

Up to date, Kenya and Haiti have yet to release official communication on the development of the mission and whether the two countries will resume talks.

In mid-February this year, the delegates from Kenya met officials from the US State Department and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs to iron out their differences.

The meeting was said to have had a positive outcome as the two teams agreed on the funding, the direction the mission would take, and the leadership structure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST