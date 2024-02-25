RUTO now asks Treasury CS NJUGUNA NDUNG’U to give him additional Sh6.9 billion to renovate State House – Look! This is insane





Sunday, February 25, 2024 – President William Ruto now needs an additional Sh6.9 billion to renovate State House and State Lodges.

This was revealed by State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito, who noted that the renovations at the State House and lodges risk being hampered by underfunding of up to the tune of Ksh6.9 billion.

While presenting the budget policy statement before the National Assembly Security and Administration Committee, Metito justified the price tag by insisting that the renovation works were long overdue.

"The department requested Ksh16.2 billion to fund the State House Affairs Programme in the Financial Year 2024/25," Metito stated.

“There is, therefore, a likelihood that State House may not achieve the planned targets due to the underfunding of Ksh6.9 billion."

Katoo also defended the Ksh1.5 billion amount to be used to refurbish the State House in the subsequent financial year.

He noted that the government opted to renovate the buildings because the construction of a new State House would have seen the cost surge to an excessive amount.

In a breakdown of the Ksh1.5 billion figure, the amount for State House renovation was revised from Ksh195.47 million to Ksh795.47 million.

However, the cost for the State lodges in Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret was revised downwards from Ksh382 million, Ksh195.49 million and Ksh70 million to Ksh302 million, Ksh125.49 million and Ksh30 million respectively.

