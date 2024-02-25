RUTO now asks Treasury CS NJUGUNA NDUNG’U to give him additional Sh6.9 billion to renovate State House – Look! This is insane

This was revealed by State House
Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito, who noted that the renovations at the State House
and lodges risk being hampered by underfunding of up to the tune of Ksh6.9
billion.
While presenting the budget
policy statement before the National Assembly Security and Administration
Committee, Metito justified the price tag by insisting that
the renovation works were long overdue.
"The department requested
Ksh16.2 billion to fund the State House Affairs Programme in the Financial Year
2024/25," Metito stated.
“There is, therefore, a
likelihood that State House may not achieve the planned targets due to the
underfunding of Ksh6.9 billion."
Katoo also defended the Ksh1.5
billion amount to be used to refurbish the State House in the subsequent
financial year.
He noted that the government
opted to renovate the buildings because the construction of a new State House
would have seen the cost surge to an excessive amount.
In a breakdown of the Ksh1.5
billion figure, the amount for State House renovation was revised from
Ksh195.47 million to Ksh795.47 million.
However, the cost for the State
lodges in Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret was revised downwards from Ksh382
million, Ksh195.49 million and Ksh70 million to Ksh302 million, Ksh125.49
million and Ksh30 million respectively.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments