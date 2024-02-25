IDA ODINGA splits ODM as she unveils RAILA ODINGA’s successor in broad daylight – Look! No one expected this at all

This is after she endorsed
nominated MP John Mbadi as Raila Odinga’s preferred successor if his bid
for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson post sails
through.
Speaking at a function in
Nyandiwa in Suba South, Ida settled on Mbadi, whom she praised as Raila's
heartbeat in an endorsement likely to fuel tensions inside ODM.
“Baba as he goes to AU has
mentored many to take care of what he’s left behind. Mbadi after all these years
of mentorship do you still need more training? Should I continue?
“That’s Baba’s heartbeat,” she
stated to the delight of the audience which also cheered Mbadi who was present
at the function.
Ida, however, added that more
leaders who were tutored by Raila were ready to step up whenever but Mbadi
topped the list.
She also assured Raila's
supporters that the party was intact and safe despite Raila seeking to offer
his services to the continent and may fail to seek the presidency in a sixth
stab in 2027.
“There is nothing that has been
lost. He is still a Kenyan and he is not the first Kenyan to seek a job outside
the country. He has a ready team, and even when he is away, they are
still," Ida, considered to have tested the waters on her husband's behalf encouraged
his support base.
In his response, Mbadi assured
Azimio supporters that the party's operations were well-oiled, and they were
angling at reaping the benefits of Raila's role at AU, if successful.
“The fact that Raila is going to
the AU job should not bother you at all. We are the ones who know the advantage
of it. Let him go and be the President of the whole of Africa,” he
stated.
“To the people of Nyandiwa, that
was a big statement. Thank you for the great reception you accorded us! To min
piny Dr. Ida Odinga, the words of encouragement meant a lot to me in this
journey,” he added.
