SHOCK as a man is found dead in his house, hours after making an alarming Facebook post predicting his death.

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - A man was reportedly found dead in his house after making an alarming post on Facebook that caught the attention of hundreds of his followers.

The deceased, Denis Mukono Mwalim, had made a post hinting that he was troubled.

He wrote, “When you are stressed, you just need one friend to share with. Meanwhile, I invite you to my function on 14/2/2024. Welcome all,” perhaps hinting his burial day.

According to one of his friends, he was seemingly running away from something, with claims that he was involved in wash wash business.

















