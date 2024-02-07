Big win for MIKE SONKO as Anti-Corruption court acquits him in Ksh 357 million graft case

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, can breathe a sigh of relief after he was acquitted by the Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday in a Sh357 million corruption case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.
Sonko was facing multiple charges
of conspiracy to commit economic crimes, unlawful acquisition of public
property, laundering proceeds of crime, and other graft-related offenses.
However, the court ruled that the
prosecution failed to table adequate evidence linking Sonko to the crimes.
The charges stemmed from
allegations that Sonko unlawfully awarded tenders to private companies for the
provision of garbage collection services when he served as Nairobi governor
between 2017-2020.
The former county boss was accused
of receiving kickbacks from contractors.
Sonko denied all the charges and said he was a victim of a political witch hunt.
His supporters inside the
courtroom cheered wildly as the not-guilty verdict was read.
The acquittal hands the flamboyant
former governor a major victory in his ongoing legal woes.
However, Sonko still faces several
other corruption cases and remains barred from holding public office.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
