Spanish FA urged to investigate JUDE BELLINGHAM's alleged slur to MASON GREENWOOD



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – The Spanish FA have been urged to investigate Jude Bellingham's alleged slur towards his fellow England footballer Mason Greenwood during Real Madrid's win over Getafe.

The clash between Bellingham and Greenwood is one of several incidents reported by La Liga to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

'It must also be reported that after the end of the match, messages were detected through social media regarding a possible incident in which visiting player Jude Bellingham allegedly insulted Mason Greenwood in English,' the incident report noted.

Bellingham had landed a crunching tackle on the Getafe player to force the ball out of play, and when footage of the incident circulated on social media, fans believe they noticed the England international mutter the word 'rapist' at the forward.

Following the incident at Getafe, a lip reader exclusively told Mail Sport that the insult Bellingham used on Greenwood was in fact 'rapist'

After the clip went viral on social media, Getafe decided to take action, asking the game's referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea to record the alleged insult in his match report.

Doing so could yet subject Bellingham to a disciplinary procedure from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), although without audio, it could be a hard case to prove.

Getafe have also reported the incident to the LaLiga delegate present at Estadio Coliseum to record the alleged insult, although the club has not levelled a formal complaint at Bellingham.

The incident report also noted alleged racist chanting towards Vinicius Jr from Getafe fans on a recording on social media.