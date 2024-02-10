Shock as Ex-CS HENRY ROTICH rejects RUTO’s job offer – See what he wants





Saturday, February 10, 2024 - President William Ruto’s administration has been left embarrassed after former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, rejected his appointment as the Senior Adviser on Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy.

The appointment was made in a letter from the Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei on Wednesday.

But speaking on Friday, the Former CS said he would not be taking up the role.

Rotich said he believes he will be of value to the country if he is deployed to the Central Bank of Kenya where he has served for years.

“I thank the president for appointing me to be among his advisers. I, however, think I’d be of better service to the country if I go back to CBK where I worked for many years, “ said Rotich.

If deployed to CBK, as he so wishes, he will be serving under his former Junior Kamau Thugge, who was Treasury PS when Rotich served as CS.

Rotich, who previously served as the head of Macroeconomics at the Treasury before becoming a Cabinet Secretary in 2013, was relieved from his position on January 14, 2020, following a court case in which he was an accused person.

Ukur Yatani took over until when Ruto named Njuguna Ndung'u as Treasury CS in 2022.

The court dropped Rotich's charges, on specific breaches under procurement and public finance management laws, in December 2023 over lack of evidence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.