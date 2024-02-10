I will not allow anyone including RUTO to divide Mt Kenya region – GACHAGUA declares

Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mt Kenya residents not to allow selfish leaders to divide them.
Speaking on Friday during the
commissioning of machinery at Joy Millers Ltd in Kirinyaga, Gachagua, accompanied by senior Kirinyaga county leaders, urged Mt Kenya leaders to cease
speaking about succession politics.
Gachagua said those advocating
succession politics at the county level are essentially attempting to divide
the Kikuyu community.
"Those scheming to divide
the region should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and aware of
what is happening. Those seeking to divide us are enemies of the region,"
he said.
"We will remain loyal to
President William Ruto and in the same spirit support the UDA party."
The DP was reacting to recent
sentiments from a section of leaders who endorsed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as a
suitable candidate to deputise Ruto in 2027.
The leaders had said it was
Murang'a's turn to produce a deputy president, considering Nyeri and Kiambu
have produced presidents and deputies.
A week ago, Nyoro dismissed the
concerns, saying Kenya Kwanza leaders from the region are fully united behind
the leadership of Ruto and Gachagua.
