I will not allow anyone including RUTO to divide Mt Kenya region – GACHAGUA declares



Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Mt Kenya residents not to allow selfish leaders to divide them.

Speaking on Friday during the commissioning of machinery at Joy Millers Ltd in Kirinyaga, Gachagua, accompanied by senior Kirinyaga county leaders, urged Mt Kenya leaders to cease speaking about succession politics.

Gachagua said those advocating succession politics at the county level are essentially attempting to divide the Kikuyu community.

"Those scheming to divide the region should know that the people of Mt Kenya are intelligent and aware of what is happening. Those seeking to divide us are enemies of the region," he said.

"We will remain loyal to President William Ruto and in the same spirit support the UDA party."

The DP was reacting to recent sentiments from a section of leaders who endorsed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro as a suitable candidate to deputise Ruto in 2027.

The leaders had said it was Murang'a's turn to produce a deputy president, considering Nyeri and Kiambu have produced presidents and deputies.

A week ago, Nyoro dismissed the concerns, saying Kenya Kwanza leaders from the region are fully united behind the leadership of Ruto and Gachagua.

