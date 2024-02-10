GACHAGUA now blames MARTHA KOOME’s Judiciary over the illicit brew that killed 13 in Kirinyaga – LOOK!

Speaking in Kirinyaga County on Friday, Gachagua faulted the Martha Koome-led Judiciary for allowing the release of the prime suspect
behind the killer brew.
“I want to appeal to Chief Justice Martha Koome.
"You are
part of the Mt Kenya community, how come you allow people to continue selling
poisonous alcohol to our children,” Gachagua stated.
“I want to ask Lady Chief Justice Martha Koome and the
judges, now that you released the suspect behind the killer brew 15 times, and
now that people have died, what will you tell the people,” Gachagua added.
According to Gachagua, the suspect had allegedly been
arrested and arraigned in court 15 times, but each time he was arraigned, the courts released
him.
The DP further urged the courts to be patriotic, especially
when making rulings that they know will impact the public.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments