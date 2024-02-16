Sharon Kosgey, the lady who survived the accident that killed KELVIN KIPTUM, breaks silence as she narrates the last moments before the accident

Sharon recorded a
statement with the police as the probe into what caused the accident continues.
Sharon revealed the last
moments before the car crashed killing two of the occupants on the
spot, noting that the vehicle was in good condition and had not experienced any
hitches till the moment of the crash.
In the police statement she
recorded, Sharon also revealed that she alerted Kiptum, who was driving at the
time, that the vehicle was veering off the road.
According to the survivor,
Kiptum was unable to steer the vehicle back onto the road, realizing they had
veered off the road when it was too late.
The DCI officers investigating the accident have pledged to continue gathering more information about the late Kiptum's final moments from individuals who were in his vicinity.
The findings
will be presented to the public upon completion.
“We were able to record a
statement with Sharon Kosgey, and we have confirmed that indeed Kiptum was
behind the wheel, the investigation is still ongoing, and once we are through
with the investigation, we will deliver the findings,” one of the officers
noted.
