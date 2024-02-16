RAILA ODINGA is the next AU Chairperson – See the Heads of State who have endorsed his bid

While making the announcement on Thursday, Raila Odinga said he has decided to contest for the topmost continental post that is equal to the President of Africa after thorough consultation.
"I am inclined to accept the challenge and I am ready and I offer myself to be of service.
"I have asked
my friend (Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo) to continue to be a
good ambassador and talk to other people," Raila said.
By Friday morning, 13 heads of
state had endorsed Raila Odinga as the next AU chairman.
1. William Ruto - Kenya
2. Samia Suluhu
-Tanzania
3. Cyril Ramaphosa - South
Africa
4. Macky Sall – Senegal
5. Alassane Ouattara -
Ivory Coast
6. Hakainde Hichilema -
Zambia
7. Felix Tshisekedi -
DRC
8. Salva Kiir – South Sudan
10. Lazarus Chakwera -Malawi
11Ahmed Tinubu -Nigeria
12. Yoweri Museveni
-Uganda
13.Paul Kagame- Rwanda.
