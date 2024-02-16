RAILA ODINGA is the next AU Chairperson – See the Heads of State who have endorsed his bid





Friday, February 16, 2024 - Barely 24 hours after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced his bid to contest for the African Union Chairperson, several heads of state have endorsed his bid.

While making the announcement on Thursday, Raila Odinga said he has decided to contest for the topmost continental post that is equal to the President of Africa after thorough consultation.

"I am inclined to accept the challenge and I am ready and I offer myself to be of service.

"I have asked my friend (Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo) to continue to be a good ambassador and talk to other people," Raila said.

By Friday morning, 13 heads of state had endorsed Raila Odinga as the next AU chairman.

1. William Ruto - Kenya

2. Samia Suluhu -Tanzania

3. Cyril Ramaphosa - South Africa

4. Macky Sall – Senegal

5. Alassane Ouattara - Ivory Coast

6. Hakainde Hichilema - Zambia

7. Felix Tshisekedi - DRC

8. Salva Kiir – South Sudan

10. Lazarus Chakwera -Malawi

11Ahmed Tinubu -Nigeria

12. Yoweri Museveni -Uganda

13.Paul Kagame- Rwanda.

