Is this Chinese company behind KELVIN KIPTUM’s tragic death? Shocking details emerge of what it was planning to do to the athlete before his death

A multi-million Chinese Company by
the name Qiaodon was set to take legal action against Kiptum over breach of
contract.
According to the allegations,
Kiptum breached a sponsorship contract with Chinese sportswear brand Qiaodon.
This occurred after his
sensational victory at the Trinidad Alfonso Valencia Marathon in 2022.
Kiptum’s triumph in Valencia,
where he achieved the third-best marathon time in history, garnered him
significant attention from sponsors.
Qiaodon, eager to capitalize on
his success, reportedly offered Kiptum a lucrative deal worth over Sh15
million, encompassing apparel and equipment sponsorship.
The agreement was inked on
January 15, 2023, signaling the beginning of what seemed to be a mutually
beneficial partnership.
However, tensions arose when
Kiptum, amidst preparations for the prestigious London Marathon, seemingly
disappeared just days before the event.
Qiaodon representatives, who had
traveled to Kenya to accompany their sponsored athlete, found themselves unable
to reach Kiptum, raising concerns about his commitment to the sponsorship
agreement.
The situation took a dramatic
turn when, at the London Marathon, Kiptum appeared clad in Nike apparel,
contradicting his contractual obligations with Qiaodon.
Qiaodon was dismayed by Kiptum’s
actions and reportedly contemplated legal action against him.
The breach of contract not only
jeopardized the financial investment made by the Chinese sportswear brand but
also tarnished its reputation within the industry.
This may explain why the
so-called 4 mysterious men, who have been established were representatives of
the Chinese company, were at Kiptum’s home four days before he died in a grisly
road accident.
