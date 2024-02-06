RUTO lauds RAILA ODINGA for ‘endorsing’ his affordable housing programme - The old man has finally seen the light!!



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has congratulated opposition leader Raila Odinga for admitting that the government’s affordable housing project is a noble initiative.

The head of state said that Raila’s acknowledgment of his affordable housing plan should now bring to an end the debate on the housing levy.

The levy has been put on hold by the courts with the government insisting that it will push on with the construction of affordable houses across the country.

Ruto said on Sunday that developed countries initiated affordable housing projects to create jobs for their youths as they gave ordinary citizens opportunities to own houses.

“The former prime minister said that affordable housing is a very important thing and that is what I have been saying.

"What was the bickering about?

"The argument over this programme must stop now,’’ Ruto said.

The former premier had on Saturday claimed that Kenya Kwanza stole Azimio’s affordable housing agenda and that the government did not have the item in its campaign document.

