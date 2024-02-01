Ksh30,000 is too much for a mere security guard – CS BORE denounces plans to increase salaries for the poor guards as she blasts KINDIKI for overstepping





Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore has disagreed with her counterpart in the Interior Ministry Kithure Kindiki on the move to increase the minimum wage for private security guards.

In a statement, the Labour CS remarked that she was not aware of any plan to increase the private security guards' salary to Ksh30,000 adding that the guards would continue receiving their old remunerations.

Additionally, Bore faulted Kindiki, noting that it was her ministry that had a constitutional mandate to increase salaries.

“As a Ministry, we cannot authenticate the stated publications and this is best responded to by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration or the Authority who are referred to in the publications,” her statement read in part.

The increment in wages had been published by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PRSA) which is under the purview of the Interior Ministry.

Bore further noted that there was an active matter in court concerning salaries for private security guards.

“As the matter is sub judice, I will not discuss the merits or demerits of the issues raised therein. We are confident the Court will render a just and fair verdict, in accordance with our Constitution and the law,” she remarked.

In the meantime, she urged all stakeholders to remain calm and patient, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

On why Kindiki’s docket should not dictate salary terms, she explained that the law empowers the CS for Labour, to publish a Wages Order after considering the report of the Wages Council and any advice from the National Labour Board.

Going forward, security guards will be paid as per the Regulation of Wages (General) (Amendment) Order, 2022.

Under the regulations, security guards working in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru cities are entitled to a minimum wage of Ksh16,959.

Security guards working in all former Municipalities and Town Councils of Mavoko, Ruiru and Limuru will continue receiving a minimum wage of Ksh15,722.

Private security guards working in other parts of the country except the aforementioned receive a minimum wage of Ksh9,672.

