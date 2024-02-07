Senator KHALWALE defends his caretaker KIZITO MOI for dying a senior bachelor - He had no wife or kids at 46 years of age.

Speaking at his
burial, the vocal Senator lashed out at those making fun of Kizito for dying
without getting married or having kids.
He defended Moi, who
was 46 years old at the time of his death, saying that it is not unusual for someone
not to have a wife and kids.
Khalwale said that
even in his own family, there is a 50-year-old family member who doesn’t have a
wife and kids.
“Some people here laugh at Moi because he was not married.
"It is not unusual for someone not to have a wife and kids.
"In each
family, there has to be a special family. In my own family, we have a
50-year-old who doesn’t have a wife and kids,” Khalwale said.
Moi had worked at
Khalwale’s farm for 20 years before he met his death.
He said the deceased
was a good man.
“He was a good man. One evening, he came to my place and asked for a job.
"He said he wanted to take care of my bulls.
"You all know that people who take care of bulls are special.
"The old men here have understood me,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments