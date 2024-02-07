Senator KHALWALE defends his caretaker KIZITO MOI for dying a senior bachelor - He had no wife or kids at 46 years of age.





Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale revealed that his fallen caretaker, Kizito Moi, left behind no wife or kids when he died a week ago.

Speaking at his burial, the vocal Senator lashed out at those making fun of Kizito for dying without getting married or having kids.

He defended Moi, who was 46 years old at the time of his death, saying that it is not unusual for someone not to have a wife and kids.

Khalwale said that even in his own family, there is a 50-year-old family member who doesn’t have a wife and kids.

“Some people here laugh at Moi because he was not married.

"It is not unusual for someone not to have a wife and kids.

"In each family, there has to be a special family. In my own family, we have a 50-year-old who doesn’t have a wife and kids,” Khalwale said.

Moi had worked at Khalwale’s farm for 20 years before he met his death.

He said the deceased was a good man.

“He was a good man. One evening, he came to my place and asked for a job.

"He said he wanted to take care of my bulls.

"You all know that people who take care of bulls are special.

"The old men here have understood me,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.