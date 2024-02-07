PAULINE NJOROGE hints at vying for this political seat in 2027 – See the unlucky politician whom she will send home for good

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 - Renowned digital and communication strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has hinted at running for a political office in the 2027 general election.
Njoroge is the current Deputy
Organizing Secretary in the Jubilee Party and is a close ally and fierce defender of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.
She has been a loyal supporter of
Uhuru since 2013, when she served as the communications director of the defunct
The National Alliance (TNA) party.
When Uhuru broke up with his
deputy, William Ruto, she remained in Jubilee and was among the leading
communications experts who spearheaded Azimio La Umoja campaigns in the 2022
polls.
Now, Njoroge has suggested she may
join elective politics by running for the Kiambu Woman Representative seat in the
elections slated for August 2027.
Njoroge spoke about her future
plans when speaking to popular Kikuyu musician Kimani Wa Turacco in a video the
artist posted on his TikTok account.
"I come from Kiambu county, Githunguri constituency and there is nothing stopping me from running for Woman Rep position.
"I don't want to give much details for now but I will
declare my position at the right time," said
Njoroge, adding she may also consider vying for a position in Nairobi County
because that is where she resides.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments