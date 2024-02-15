See why RUTO is desperately forcing RAILA to take up the chairmanship of AU Commission? He personally begged BABA to offer himself for the job

Thursday, February 15, 2024 – As the term of the current Chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is almost coming to an end, pressure is piling up on Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to take up the position.
Highly placed sources have disclosed that
there has been intense lobbying by people within President William Ruto’s
administration to convince Raila to offer himself for the AU office.
A source from Raila’s inner circles disclosed
that Ruto personally approached the ODM leader with the proposal and promised
to rally the government’s support for his AU office candidature should he
accept the offer.
Mahamat, who is a former Minister of Foreign
Affairs, is set to leave office in March next year.
The push from Ruto’s administration to try and
convince Raila to take the helm at the AU office is being seen as a way to keep him busy away from the political arena where he has been a headache for
Ruto.
Though likely to raise Raila’s stature, the move,
according to those privy to the President’s thinking, will effectively soften
Baba, who will be required to adopt a diplomatic appearance that is demanded of
the continental job.
Besides, it will gag him from active political
campaigns for himself or another candidate, perceived to be Wiper leader
Kalonzo Musyoka.
With Raila currently standing out as Ruto’s
fiercest political threat, pundits and governance experts believe by taking the
AU position, the opposition leader would have automatically bolstered the
incumbent’s chances of re-election in 2027.
However, others like Prof Fred Ogola of
Operation Linda Ugatuzi (OLU), believe Ruto should not be concerned about Raila
as his only political rival as there could be other surprise opponents who can
give him a tougher run than Raila.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments