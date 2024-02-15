I will help RAILA ODINGA become Africa Union Chairman – President WILLIAM RUTO says



Thursday, February 15, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has said it will campaign to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga becomes the Africa Union (AU) Chairman following the retirement of current AU chairman, Mousa Faki.

Faki's tenure as the AU Commission chairperson will be ending in 2025 four years into his re-election.

According to sources, Ruto is committed to selling Raila's candidature at the AU secretariat.

Already, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, is in Addis Ababa lobbying for Raila Odinga to head the continental body.

This comes even as Raila Odinga told journalists that he is ready to head the continental body, following Faki’s departure.

“I have been consulting widely. I think I am ready to serve the continent of Africa. Africa deserves better. I am ready for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission," Raila said.

Raila has a lot of experience in leading international bodies since had been AU head of Infrastructure and Development for Africa for almost 3 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST