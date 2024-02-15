Liar! RUTO’s government calls out AG JUSTIN MUTURI for lying to Kenyans without even blinking as relationship between AG’s office and State House grows cold



Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Attorney General Justin Muturi may have lied to Kenyans about being sidelined in State Appointments.

This is after Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson Anthony Muchiri refuted Muturi’s allegations that his office does not get involved in State appointments.

While appearing before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) in Parliament, the Attorney General accused the Commission of appointing staff, including senior officers, for his office without his knowledge.

According to Muturi, the appointment of two Senior Deputy Solicitors General was made without his knowledge or approval.

The Attorney General also lamented being unable to deploy staff to Ministries as the Commission allegedly insists that deployment of staff is the Commission’s function.

In response to the allegations, Muchiri stated that in 2023, the Commission requested the Attorney General to present indents to enable the recruitment of additional staff in his office but he declined to do so.

“The Commission has always supported the Office of the Attorney General with all staffing needs,” PSC noted in a statement.

The PSC Chairperson noted that the Attorney General had declined to comply with the PSC Act, its regulations, policies, and guidelines which give clear provisions for the recruitment and appointment of staff.

Meanwhile, Muturi in his presentation, insisted on the need for a board to be formed to help in appointing, promoting, and maintaining discipline among the workforce in State offices.

Muturi also claimed he was not involved in the national government’s Miscellaneous Amendment Bill that is currently before Parliament that seeks to move the Court of Arms to the Office of the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST