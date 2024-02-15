Liar! RUTO’s government calls out AG JUSTIN MUTURI for lying to Kenyans without even blinking as relationship between AG’s office and State House grows cold

Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Attorney General Justin Muturi may have lied to Kenyans about being sidelined in State Appointments.
This is after Public Service
Commission (PSC) Chairperson Anthony Muchiri refuted Muturi’s allegations that
his office does not get involved in State appointments.
While appearing before the
Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) in Parliament, the Attorney General
accused the Commission of appointing staff, including senior officers, for
his office without his knowledge.
According to Muturi, the
appointment of two Senior Deputy Solicitors General was made without his knowledge
or approval.
The Attorney General also
lamented being unable to deploy staff to Ministries as the Commission allegedly
insists that deployment of staff is the Commission’s function.
In response to the allegations,
Muchiri stated that in 2023, the Commission requested the Attorney General to
present indents to enable the recruitment of additional staff in his office but
he declined to do so.
“The Commission has always
supported the Office of the Attorney General with all staffing needs,” PSC
noted in a statement.
The PSC Chairperson noted that
the Attorney General had declined to comply with the PSC Act, its regulations,
policies, and guidelines which give clear provisions for the recruitment and
appointment of staff.
Meanwhile, Muturi in his
presentation, insisted on the need for a board to be formed to help in
appointing, promoting, and maintaining discipline among the workforce in
State offices.
Muturi also claimed he was not
involved in the national government’s Miscellaneous Amendment Bill that is currently
before Parliament that seeks to move the Court of Arms to the Office of the
President.
