See what World Record holder KELVIN KIPTUM had promised his children hours before his tragic death? They may never get them



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum had promised to buy his two children wristwatches and take them out for a family outing before perishing in a road accident.

According to Kiptum's wife, Asenath Jeruto, the children had spoken with their father on Sunday night at around 8 pm, hours before his death.

Jeruto revealed that the children had requested the wristwatches, a promise Kiptum pledged to fulfill once he returned home on Monday.

However, that did not materialise as his life was cut short when he died alongside his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, along the Eldoret-Kaptagat Road.

On the other hand, the widow also revealed that Kiptum had promised to take the family out on Sunday, February 11.

However, he was unable to meet with the family after experiencing a headache while training.

Jeruto asserted that the promises to his family were a sign of his love for his children, who she expressed were inseparable from their father.

"He loved his children so much and I do not know what I can even say to them. He was so loving and caring.”

"He was working hard and sometimes I told him he trained too much and that when the time comes, he will be too tired. He would say it is fine and that he is supposed to go for 10 laps," Jeruto stated during a media interview after the accident.

Kiptum died at the age of 24, two months before the Rotterdam Marathon slated for April where he eyed breaking the two-hour barrier in a marathon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST