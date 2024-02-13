Don’t dare touch on Security Organs or else…RAILA warns RUTO as he opens another fight with the president

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has warned President William Ruto in no uncertain terms to leave the security organs alone or else he will have him to contend with.
This is after it emerged that Ruto was plotting to legally
entrench the position of National Security Advisor outside the constitution.
In a statement, Raila claimed that the National Government
Administration Laws Amendment Bill 2023, fronted by Kikuyu Member of Parliament
Kimani Ichung'wah in November last year, was the President's way of usurping
the constitution to shake up the national security architecture and appoint one
of his allies to the position.
Former Defence and Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma is the current National Security Advisor.
However, the 2010 Constitution does not
allow her to sit in National Security Council (NSC) meetings.
Only the President, the Deputy President, the Director
General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Chief of Defence
Forces, the Attorney General, and the Cabinet Secretaries responsible for
Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Defence are allowed to sit in the meetings.
As such, the former Prime Minister emphasized that the Bill
goes against the Constitution which outlines the principles and members of the
NSC.
In Raila's view, any new position being created by the Bill
would be redundant and against the country's best interests.
"We can also foresee the occupant acting as a
gatekeeper between the President and the other heads of the national security
organs."
"The occupant of this office is just a personal aide to
the President with no statutory defined roles, no reporting structure, and no
alignment to the bureaucracy," Raila stated.
According to Raila, the Bill seeks to ensure that
National Security Advisors become the Council's Secretary, which goes against
the norm, where the Secretary is appointed by Council members.
Raila, therefore, expressed his vehement opposition, holding that the roles envisioned by the Bill were not even outlined.
He explained that
the introduction of the position would interfere with the defense forces,
intelligence community, and the National Police Service (NPS) capacity to
operate independently.
"Kenya Kwanza must drop this interference with the
constitutional architecture concerning our national security.”
“Azimio will fight these latest maneuvers to take total
control of the national security machinery," he reiterated.
