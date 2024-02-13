MAKAU MUTUA urges RUTO to abolish Public Service, Performance docket because CS MOSES KURIA is behaving like Prime Minister

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Renowned columnist and scholar, Prof. Makau Mutua, has called for the disbandment of the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management under Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.
In a social media post on
Tuesday, Mutua, who is also Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, accused Kuria of
causing confusion by acting like a prime minister in President William Ruto's
administration.
According to Mutua, Kuria's
ministry should either be scrapped by the president or have its role clearly defined.
"The current occupant of the Ministry of Service, Performance and Delivery Management, my good friend Moses Kuria seems to conflate his role with that of a Prime Minister.
"The
ministry should either be scrapped or its raison d'être clarified and
cabined," Mutua said.
Mutua's sentiments come after CS
Kuria and his Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage counterpart, Aisha Jumwa, got
involved in a heated online spat.
The two leaders' public exchange
on social media is the latest escalation of an alleged power struggle within
Ruto's government.
