Did actor CHARLES OUDA take his own life because he was struggling financially? - His longtime friend speaks.

Saturday, February 10, 2024 - The sudden demise of renowned actor Charles Ouda has been shrouded in mystery, with claims that he took his own life over financial constraints.

It is now emerging that Ouda was doing well financially, contrary to reports that financial constraints led him to suicide.

According to Former Nation Media Group journalist Boniface Mwalii, he spoke to one of Ouda’s longtime friends, who confided to him that the deceased actor was doing well financially.

“When I spoke to an actor friend who has had a long working relationship with him to enquire what transpired, he was equally puzzled at the manner he died because in his words, "Charlie was active with a lot of work so he was not struggling financially".

"Indeed, his death reportedly occurred after a wrap-party for the 'Salem,’’ wrote Boniface.

Ouda was working with Maisha Magic Plus TV, one of the well-paying TV stations for Kenyan thespians.

He was silently battling depression that led him to suicide.

“One thing has however become clear in the wake of his apparent suicide.

"He had slipped into depression.

"Thus, amidst the outpouring of accolades, it is imperative that the community of Kenyan actors, TV professionals, and by extension, the greater creative industry, confront the crisis of mental health that now appears endemic to the sector,’’ added Boniface.

