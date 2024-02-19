See what RAILA is doing in Germany? Has he already started executing his duty as AU Chairman even before he is elected?

Monday, February 19, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga is in Germany to attend a key summit on democracy.
In a statement, ODM said
Raila is among high-ranking dignitaries from across the globe attending The
World Forum on Future of Democracy at the Allianz Forum in Berlin.
Raila will deliver the keynote
address at the forum attended by former United States Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton.
"Exciting day at The World
Forum on the Future of Democracy, Tech, and Humankind in Berlin, with global
leaders in politics, civil society, and culture poised to explore
groundbreaking ideas and practices for a better world. Discussions on pressing
socio-political issues underway," Raila wrote on X.
The forum comes at a time when
the former prime minister is lobbying to be elected the chair of the African
Union Commission.
The former prime minister
declared his candidacy for the AU job last Thursday.
Raila stated that he had made up
his mind on running for the AU seat after consulting widely among friends,
including former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo.
