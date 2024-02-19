See what RAILA is doing in Germany? Has he already started executing his duty as AU Chairman even before he is elected?



Monday, February 19, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga is in Germany to attend a key summit on democracy.

In a statement, ODM said Raila is among high-ranking dignitaries from across the globe attending The World Forum on Future of Democracy at the Allianz Forum in Berlin.

Raila will deliver the keynote address at the forum attended by former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Exciting day at The World Forum on the Future of Democracy, Tech, and Humankind in Berlin, with global leaders in politics, civil society, and culture poised to explore groundbreaking ideas and practices for a better world. Discussions on pressing socio-political issues underway," Raila wrote on X.

The forum comes at a time when the former prime minister is lobbying to be elected the chair of the African Union Commission.

The former prime minister declared his candidacy for the AU job last Thursday.

Raila stated that he had made up his mind on running for the AU seat after consulting widely among friends, including former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo.

