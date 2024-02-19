Fuming RUTO appeals for help from UDA MPs as Kenyans reject his 2,000 jobs abroad with a monthly salary of Ksh 200,000 – LOOK!

Monday, February 19, 2024 - President William Ruto is still reeling from shock after 2,000 Kenyans failed to apply for jobs abroad paying Ksh200,000 per month.
Speaking during the Joint
National Executive Retreat and Parliamentary Group consultative meeting,
Naivasha, Nakuru County, Ruto revealed that only 500 Kenyans had applied for nursing
jobs recently advised by the Ministry of Labour.
The Head of State indicated that
the government had advertised for 2,500 positions with some attracting up to
Ksh200,000 monthly salary.
However, he wondered why most
Kenyans had not applied for the opportunities.
Following the low turnout, Ruto
directed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers to inform their
constituents and help the government link Kenyans to jobs abroad.
"An intelligent person will leave here and go do what they must do.
"You have constituents who will take a lot
of offence if they discover that there are opportunities and nobody has come
for them," Ruto stated.
"That is not enough, we have a half million of such opportunities.
"I am trying to set up a system to support you in making sure you have as much information as possible because I have negotiated for many opportunities for Kenyans.
"I am almost completing an
agreement with the German government because they have asked for 200,000
Kenyans in various job opportunities."
"I thought we have so many people looking for jobs in our offices, let us work together and connect them to the opportunities.
"Please take what I'm telling you seriously. This is not
politics. Any serious leader will take what I'm about seriously," Ruto
insisted.
However, the leaders asked President Ruto to divide the job opportunities per county.
The President
quickly dismissed the proposal, asking them to inform the people to apply for
the jobs through the right channel.
Ruto directed them to help them
with the application processes and other documents required.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
