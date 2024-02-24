See what EDWIN SIFUNA told KALONZO as the push to succeed RAILA ahead of the 2027 General Election gathers momentum?

Saturday, February 24, 2024 – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has revealed the invaluable advice he gave Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the push to succeed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga intensifies.
Speaking during a funeral
service in Machakos County yesterday, the Nairobi Senator revealed that he
advised the Wiper leader to stick with Raila amidst plans to divide the
coalition.
Sifuna asserted that Kalonzo's
closeness with the ODM boss would give him an added advantage should the former
premier decide to pass the baton ahead of the 2027 polls.
The senator explained that ODM
leaders would only follow Raila’s direction regarding his successor during
the election.
However, he hinted that the
Wiper leader was destined to succeed the ODM boss ahead of the 2027 polls.
"I told him to stay close
to Raila because we (ODM) only take instructions from one centre and that is
Raila.”
"Last week I was with
Kalonzo and he said that he would give me the docket of Foreign Affairs. Who
gives out such roles in government?" he posed.
On the other hand, he called on
leaders allied to Kalonzo to tone down on their push to have Raila endorse
Kalonzo.
"Let me tell you the secret
of ODM, what we do not like, is Raila being pushed to do something. Kenyans are
expecting Azimio to take over the government.
"I also told the Kalonzo
not to let someone come and divide us. We are already seeing plans to divide us
using Raila's succession," he cautioned.
Succession within Azimio has
gained momentum in recent weeks following Raila's intentions to contest for the
African Union Commission (AUC) seat.
