See what EDWIN SIFUNA told KALONZO as the push to succeed RAILA ahead of the 2027 General Election gathers momentum?

Saturday, February 24, 2024 – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has revealed the invaluable advice he gave Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the push to succeed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga intensifies.

Speaking during a funeral service in Machakos County yesterday, the Nairobi Senator revealed that he advised the Wiper leader to stick with Raila amidst plans to divide the coalition.

Sifuna asserted that Kalonzo's closeness with the ODM boss would give him an added advantage should the former premier decide to pass the baton ahead of the 2027 polls.

The senator explained that ODM leaders would only follow Raila’s direction regarding his successor during the election.

However, he hinted that the Wiper leader was destined to succeed the ODM boss ahead of the 2027 polls.

"I told him to stay close to Raila because we (ODM) only take instructions from one centre and that is Raila.”

"Last week I was with Kalonzo and he said that he would give me the docket of Foreign Affairs. Who gives out such roles in government?" he posed.

On the other hand, he called on leaders allied to Kalonzo to tone down on their push to have Raila endorse Kalonzo.

"Let me tell you the secret of ODM, what we do not like, is Raila being pushed to do something. Kenyans are expecting Azimio to take over the government.

"I also told the Kalonzo not to let someone come and divide us. We are already seeing plans to divide us using Raila's succession," he cautioned.

Succession within Azimio has gained momentum in recent weeks following Raila's intentions to contest for the African Union Commission (AUC) seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST