Shock as RUTO inadvertently blames the late KELVIN KIPTUM for his own death as he advices other athletes not to follow KIPTUM’s lifestyle – Look!

Speaking during the burial
ceremony of the late Kelvin Kiptum in Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto advised athletes
and sports personalities to adopt safe lifestyles to avoid dying prematurely.
In a thinly veiled message, Ruto
attributed Kiptum’s death to a certain lifestyle which he deviated from
explaining further.
However, he warned other
athletes to mind their life and stop being reckless (like Kiptum).
“We all need to be mindful of
our lifestyles so that we can avoid instances like these, where a very
promising good Kenyan has lost life,” Ruto advised.
“We are going to involve the
managers, to ensure we mentor young people and young athletes into great
sportsmen. The older sportsmen and women should do more in mentoring and
guiding the young ones to help be successful.”
Kiptum and his Rwandese coach
Gervais Hakizimana passed away in a road accident along the Eldoret-Kaptagat
Road on Sunday, February 11.
A passenger, Sharon Kosgey, who
was seated at the back was the sole survivor of the road carnage.
Government Pathologist Johansen
Oduor on Wednesday, February 21, stated that the late marathoner's death was
caused by extensive head injuries sustained from the impact of the
accident.
"Upon doing the postmortem, the findings are that the late Kelvin had severe head injuries. There were severe skull fractures which were mainly at the base of the spine.
"The spinal
cord had intruded into the cranial cavity because of the fractures,” Johansen
explained.
