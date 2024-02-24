Shock as RUTO inadvertently blames the late KELVIN KIPTUM for his own death as he advices other athletes not to follow KIPTUM’s lifestyle – Look!





Saturday February 24, 2024 - President William Ruto caused a commotion yesterday after he inadvertently blamed the late Marathon legend Kelvin Kiptum for his own death.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late Kelvin Kiptum in Elgeyo Marakwet, Ruto advised athletes and sports personalities to adopt safe lifestyles to avoid dying prematurely.

In a thinly veiled message, Ruto attributed Kiptum’s death to a certain lifestyle which he deviated from explaining further.

However, he warned other athletes to mind their life and stop being reckless (like Kiptum).

“We all need to be mindful of our lifestyles so that we can avoid instances like these, where a very promising good Kenyan has lost life,” Ruto advised.

“We are going to involve the managers, to ensure we mentor young people and young athletes into great sportsmen. The older sportsmen and women should do more in mentoring and guiding the young ones to help be successful.”

Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizimana passed away in a road accident along the Eldoret-Kaptagat Road on Sunday, February 11.

A passenger, Sharon Kosgey, who was seated at the back was the sole survivor of the road carnage.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor on Wednesday, February 21, stated that the late marathoner's death was caused by extensive head injuries sustained from the impact of the accident.

"Upon doing the postmortem, the findings are that the late Kelvin had severe head injuries. There were severe skull fractures which were mainly at the base of the spine.

"The spinal cord had intruded into the cranial cavity because of the fractures,” Johansen explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST