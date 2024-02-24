Is RUTO confirming that KELVIN KIPTUM was driving while drunk leading to the deadly accident? – See what he said

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - President William Ruto was among thousands of mourners who attended the burial of late world marathon record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, in Elgeyo Marakwet on Friday.

Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a road accident two weeks ago after they were involved in a road accident along Eldoret–Kaptagat road.

Toxicology reports from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) forensic division show that Kiptum, who was the driver, was drunk while driving.

In what can be said as confirming that the marathon champion was drunk as a skunk before the ill-fated accident, Ruto urged athletes to be mindful of their lifestyle.

"We must be mindful of our lifestyles to avoid incidents like this. Sadly, a promising young Kenyan has lost his life," Ruto said, leaving mourners with a lot of questions about the powerful remark and strings-attached statement.

The president added that he would do whatever was within his powers to ensure young athletes are well-mentored in their lifestyles.

"We will work with coaches and other stakeholders to mentor them.

"I want to call on Paul Tergat and other older sportsmen to do more mentoring and guiding younger ones and assist them in becoming successful athletes and countrymen," observed Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST