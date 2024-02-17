See MIGUNA MIGUNA's verbal diarrhoea after RAILA expressed interest in becoming Africa’s President



Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, is among a cabal of Kenyans who are unhappy after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga expressed his interest in becoming the next African Union chairperson ahead of Mousa Faki's retirement this year.

Raila, who was flanked by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday, stated that after thorough consultation and soul searching, he has decided to contest for the AU’s topmost seat.

"I am inclined to accept the challenge and I am ready and I offer myself to be of service.

"I have asked my friend (Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo) to continue to be a good ambassador and talk to other people," Raila said.

Some leaders led by former Presidential candidate Prof. James Ole Kiyiapi endorsed Raila Odinga‘s bid, saying he is a democrat and he is recognized globally.

Miguna said Raila Odinga is semi-illiterate and senile and Africa needs young blood and not an old man who will sleep in continental meetings.

“Quit sycophancy, professor. The conman should retire and pet his grandchildren.

"Africans need to get serious. We don’t need a semi-illiterate, incoherent, senile conman to sleep at continental meetings when the world left Africa behind millenniums ago," Miguna told Ole Kiyiapi.

