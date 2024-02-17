You will see fire!! - CJ MARTHA KOOME tells police officers ignoring court orders in Nakuru War Memorial Hospital wrangles

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has issued a warning to Nakuru Police officers who are ignoring court orders in the ongoing wrangles at Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

In a statement on Friday, Koome who is also the President of the Judicial Service Commission, said police officers should enforce court orders to resolve the ongoing wrangles.

Koome said the Judiciary is alarmed by the frequent cases of disregard for the rule of law and the deployment of force and intimidation to interfere with the execution or observance of court orders.

The row over the ownership of 25 acres of land the hospital sits on pits the county government of Nakuru and the private owners of the hospital, with the county accusing the owners of forging papers to get a 99-year lease on the property some two years back.

The dispute has resulted in six court orders being issued since October last year and none of them have been enforced.

Koome said law enforcement officers have failed to ensure that these orders are obeyed.

She also pointed out what she termed as "Ongoing threats, violent interference, and failure by the police to restore order and assure security."

The Kenyan DAILY POST