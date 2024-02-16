RUTO over the moon as RAILA ‘abandons’ his 2027 bid for African Union chairmanship – Even KALONZO should uncork the champagne

Friday, February 16, 2024 – President William Ruto and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka are over the moon following Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s latest announcement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after he announced that he was ditching his 2027 presidential bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship.

While speaking to the media in his local dialect, Raila stated that he is ready to ditch everything, including the presidency, for the AU role.

He explained that if elected AU chairman, he would not engage in local politics for the four-year term.

Raila is seeking to succeed incumbent Moussa Faki Mahamat, whose second and final term lapses this year.

The opposition leader will have the option to seek re-election in 2028 to hold the chairman position for a second term until 2032.

However, he must first win his first stab at the top AU role in this year's election set to be held in July.

If he wins, Raila may miss out on running for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

"It means that I am going to work for Africa for the period that I'll be in that office.

"It doesn't mean that I will not participate in Kenyan politics forever, it is only during that period," Raila stated.

The declaration made by Raila has opened the conversation surrounding the next flag bearer for the Azimio coalition.

Already, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka has declared his interest in the presidency and 2027 is his opportune chance to fly the Azimio flag should Raila be elected AU Chairman.

On the other hand, Ruto may find it easy to retain his seat in the next election with Raila’s absence from the ballot.

