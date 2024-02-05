See how RUTO reacted after his mean-looking goons manhandled and beat up a poor hustler who just wanted to speak to him in Kakamega?





Monday, February 5, 2024 - President William Ruto was not a happy man yesterday after his security detail manhandled a man who just wanted to speak to him in Kakamega.

The Head of State was at the dais in Kakamega concluding his speech when the unidentified youth approached, his right hand hoisted in the air while holding a framed Kenyan government emblem.

Immediately, the presidential detail consisting of 5 officers rushed and lifted the man off the ground, taking him away from the dais.

Due to the forceful way the security officers lifted him, the sandals worn by the youthful man came off while he was resisting.

Reacting to the demeaning incident, Ruto directed the security not to manhandle the poor hustler but to escort him to the VIP tent where he would engage him in a conversation once he concluded his speech.

"Haya, wacha aketi hapa. Wewe mlete hapa. Leta yeye hapa. Mlete hapa aketi nitamuongelesha baadaye. Asante sana," he told the team

(Alright, let him sit here (stated Ruto while pointing towards the VIP tent where his chair was). Bring him here. Let him sit (in the tent) I will talk to him later. Thank you.)

Ruto also rushed through his speech, revealing to the crowd that he would be hosting Polish President Andrzej Duda at State House in Nairobi.

The two leaders were expected to hold talks centering on a Ksh8 billion project to boost the fortunes of local dairy farmers.

