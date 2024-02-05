Here is how CHARLENE RUTO was involved in helping victims of the Embakasi Gas Inferno - God Bless Her!!

Monday, February 5, 2024 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, was among Kenyans of goodwill who played a big role in helping the victims of the Embakasi gas explosion that left 6 dead and over 300 injured.
Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakumicha, appointed Charlene as Kenya's blood
ambassador two weeks ago.
Following
her appointment, Charlene has collected 50 pints of blood to help victims of the
Embakasi gas inferno.
According
to President William Ruto’s daughter, the blood will go a long way in improving
health and saving lives in emergencies for many of those in need.
In a
statement, the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority (KTTA) noted that Charlene was properly
executing her role despite her silence.
“A lot
happens behind the curtains for effective service delivery and a healthier
nation aligned with Universal Health Coverage,” the Authority stated.
“While
not all efforts are publicised, we are actively on the ground with our blood
ambassadors for the Embakasi tragedy.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
