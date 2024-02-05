Here is how CHARLENE RUTO was involved in helping victims of the Embakasi Gas Inferno - God Bless Her!!



Monday, February 5, 2024 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, was among Kenyans of goodwill who played a big role in helping the victims of the Embakasi gas explosion that left 6 dead and over 300 injured.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakumicha, appointed Charlene as Kenya's blood ambassador two weeks ago.

Following her appointment, Charlene has collected 50 pints of blood to help victims of the Embakasi gas inferno.

According to President William Ruto’s daughter, the blood will go a long way in improving health and saving lives in emergencies for many of those in need.

In a statement, the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority (KTTA) noted that Charlene was properly executing her role despite her silence.

“A lot happens behind the curtains for effective service delivery and a healthier nation aligned with Universal Health Coverage,” the Authority stated.

“While not all efforts are publicised, we are actively on the ground with our blood ambassadors for the Embakasi tragedy.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.