Nairobi lady pictured taking her mzungu ‘Mbaba’ to her dingy house near Mathare Area 4 in Eastlands suburbs - PHOTO goes viral.





Monday, February 5, 2024 - A nosy X user secretly photographed a young Kenyan lady taking her mzungu lover to her dingy house in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

She lives near Mathare Area 4, a low-class estate where the crime rate is high.

The beautiful lady is dating a man old enough to be her father.

See the trending photo.