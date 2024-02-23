See how KIPTUM’s baby mama EDNA AWUOR was humiliated during his burial - She watched the burial proceedings from a distance.



Friday, 23 February 2024 - Edna Awuor, a 22-year-old lady who claims to have sired a baby girl with deceased marathoner Kelvin Kiptum, turned up at his burial to pay her last respects to him.

However, she was not allowed in the VIP dias where Kiptum’s family members and other dignitaries sat.

She was pictured following the burial proceedings from a distance.

Awuor had earlier accused Kiptum’s relatives of failing to recognize her and their daughter and also locked her out of the burial process.

She also alleged that the family chose not to include their daughter in the eulogy.

See the trending photo taken at the burial.









