Simu Ya Bwana Sumu: How the wife of slain businessman JAYESH KUMARA plotted revenge after finding suggestive messages from another woman in his phone.

According to
Cyprian Nyakundi, sources reveal that Jayesh’s wife, Velji Jayabe, hired some
men to discipline him after seeing the messages.
However, they
ended up killing him.
“Sources say Velji
Jayaben Jayeshikumar wanted to "discipline" her husband after she
found suggestive messages in his phone and suspected he was having an affair
with another woman, revealing a possible motive behind the murder plot against
Indian businessman Jayesh Kumar Kanji, whose body was found doused in acid in
Lukenya, Machakos,’’ wrote Nyakundi on his X account.
Velji Jayaben
was arrested on Wednesday after detectives conducted a forensic analysis and
discovered that she was in communication with one of the four suspects
in police custody, on the day her husband was killed and his body doused in
acid.
A phone analysis indicated that the suspect sent a message to Jayaben
informing her that they had finished the job.
She was however disturbed that the husband had been killed yet the plan
was just to beat and warn him.
