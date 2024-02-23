Simu Ya Bwana Sumu: How the wife of slain businessman JAYESH KUMARA plotted revenge after finding suggestive messages from another woman in his phone.





Friday, 23 February 2024 - It is now emerging that the wife of slain Indian businessman Jayesh Kumar stumbled upon suggestive messages from another woman in his phone, prompting her to revenge.

According to Cyprian Nyakundi, sources reveal that Jayesh’s wife, Velji Jayabe, hired some men to discipline him after seeing the messages.

However, they ended up killing him.

“Sources say Velji Jayaben Jayeshikumar wanted to "discipline" her husband after she found suggestive messages in his phone and suspected he was having an affair with another woman, revealing a possible motive behind the murder plot against Indian businessman Jayesh Kumar Kanji, whose body was found doused in acid in Lukenya, Machakos,’’ wrote Nyakundi on his X account.

Velji Jayaben was arrested on Wednesday after detectives conducted a forensic analysis and discovered that she was in communication with one of the four suspects in police custody, on the day her husband was killed and his body doused in acid.

A phone analysis indicated that the suspect sent a message to Jayaben informing her that they had finished the job.

She was however disturbed that the husband had been killed yet the plan was just to beat and warn him.