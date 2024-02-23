EDNA AWUOR produces photographic evidence to prove she had an affair with KELVIN KIPTUM as she demands a share of his wealth - Their daughter is a carbon copy of the late marathoner (PHOTOs).

Friday, 23 February 2024 - A 22-year-old lady claiming to have sired a child with the late world marathon record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, has produced photos to prove that they had an affair.
Edna Awuor
produced several photos to prove she shared an intimate relationship with
Kiptum and in one of the photos, the late marathoner is seen holding their
daughter.
Edna’s daughter
is a carbon copy of the celebrated marathoner.
In another photo,
Kiptum is seen sandwiched between Edna and another lady.
Awuor had moved
to court to stop Kiptum’s burial, demanding a share of his wealth.
However, the
magistrate refused to stop the burial, noting that burial arrangements were at
an advanced stage.
Speaking to the press, Awuor claimed that she lived together with
Kiptum as a family.
“We have been living together. The only time we didn't is when I
gave birth and had to go back to my parents' home,” she said.
She further claimed that Kiptum's relatives failed to recognize
her and the baby and also locked her out of the burial process.
She also alleged that the family chose not to include the minor in
the eulogy.
See photos that she produced to prove that she had an
intimate relationship with Kiptum.
