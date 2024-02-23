EDNA AWUOR produces photographic evidence to prove she had an affair with KELVIN KIPTUM as she demands a share of his wealth - Their daughter is a carbon copy of the late marathoner (PHOTOs).

Friday, 23 February 2024 - A 22-year-old lady claiming to have sired a child with the late world marathon record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, has produced photos to prove that they had an affair.

Edna Awuor produced several photos to prove she shared an intimate relationship with Kiptum and in one of the photos, the late marathoner is seen holding their daughter.

Edna’s daughter is a carbon copy of the celebrated marathoner.

In another photo, Kiptum is seen sandwiched between Edna and another lady.

Awuor had moved to court to stop Kiptum’s burial, demanding a share of his wealth.

However, the magistrate refused to stop the burial, noting that burial arrangements were at an advanced stage.

Speaking to the press, Awuor claimed that she lived together with Kiptum as a family.

“We have been living together. The only time we didn't is when I gave birth and had to go back to my parents' home,” she said.

She further claimed that Kiptum's relatives failed to recognize her and the baby and also locked her out of the burial process.

She also alleged that the family chose not to include the minor in the eulogy.

See photos that she produced to prove that she had an intimate relationship with Kiptum.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.