See how the company that handled Marathon legend KELVIN KIPTUM is planning to honour his legacy? This guy will never be forgotten

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - The sports management company that handled record-breaking late athlete Kelvin Kiptum has announced a bid to honour his legacy.

Speaking at Kiptum’s burial yesterday, Bob Verbeeck, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Golazo Sport the management company, pointed out that a foundation will be launched in honour of the athlete.

Kiptum's foundation according to Golazo Sports CEO will help other budding athletes and support several students who were under the athlete's umbrella.

To actualise the plans of setting up the foundation, Bob revealed that the management company will hold talks with relevant authorities in the country to get proper guidance.

Nonetheless, Bob announced that the management company would donate Ksh7 million (50,000 euros) to honor the athlete.

"We will launch the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation and we have pledged already 50,000 euros for that foundation.

"So, we can assist the family and keep Kelvin's mission alive because his mission was not only to be a runner but he was an exceptional human being.

"Without anybody knowing, he was paying school fees for several children in this area and he had great plans," Bob stated.

"We will sit down together with the family and together with Athletics Kenya and agree on how to raise more money for his foundation," Bob added.

The Golazo Sports Management Company further vowed to lobby other athletes to contribute to the kitty that would be created in honour of Kelvin Kiptum.

Kiptum tragically lost his life in a car accident on February 11, 2024, along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road alongside his coach Gervais Hakizimana.

