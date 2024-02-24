RUTO has done it all for KELVIN KIPTUM as he gifts him another house besides building him a small house in a record 7 days– Look!

Saturday, February 24, 2024 - President William Ruto wants nothing but the best life ever for the late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum's family.

This is after he rewarded Kiptum with another house besides building him a home in a record 7 days.

While addressing mourners during Kiptum's burial, Ruto vowed to reward Kiptum with another house for his family.

He noted the house under the affordable housing project will be under the wife's name, Asenath Rotich.

Ruto stated the government had also gifted Ksh5 million to the deceased's family as had earlier been promised.

"Just the way we had said, we have already given the family Ksh5 million and now the government will give him another new house beside the house we have built here and it will belong to his wife," Ruto announced.

While mourning the deceased, Ruto termed Kiptum as a man with a great heart and that his untimely death was a message to all Kenyans.

According to Ruto, Kiptum was an ambitious, disciplined, and focused person and despite being from a humble background, his hard work made him known.

