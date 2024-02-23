23-year-old KELVIN NGUMBAO murdered by his friend - See how the suspect faked the murder after commiting the heinous act! RIP Kelvin (PHOTOs).





Saturday, February 24, 2024 - The family of 23-year-old Kelvin Ngumbao is crying for justice after he was killed by a person well-known to him.

Kelvin was working at a wholesale shop in Ruiru and in the early hours of Friday, February 9, 2024, he was murdered in cold blood by a friend while sleeping.

The man hit him with a heavy object on the head and broke his skull.

To fake the murder, he lit the victim’s bed and hoped people would suspect he died in a fire outbreak.

The suspect had been fired from a wholesale shop that belongs to his brother after he was captured on CCTV stealing money and replaced with Kelvin.

He had threatened Kelvin several times for taking over his job.

Kelvin had even reported the threats to the police before he was murdered.

Two weeks after the murder, detectives at Juja Police Station have not made any progress.

They are frustrating Kelvin’s family by demanding money for fuel to carry out investigations.

