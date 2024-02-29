RUTO’s man speaks on whether they have promised RAILA ODINGA’S allies seven Cabinet slots – This will leave many in tears!



Thursday, February 29, 2024 - One of President William Ruto’s close confidants has cleared the air on whether the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime has promised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seven cabinet slots once he conducts a reshuffle.

On Thursday, one of the local dailies reported that during a meeting mediated by Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni over the weekend, Ruto and Raila agreed to work together and the former agreed to appoint the latter's allies in his cabinet.

However, in a social media statement on Thursday, Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi dismissed the claims of Raila allies landing key government appointments.

Itumbi said there is no deal of Raila’s orphans joining Ruto’s government.

“There is no deal on state positions for allies! We promised Kenya it is not about positions but jobs We will keep the promise,” Itumbi insisted.

