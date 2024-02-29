Actress GABOUREY SIDIBE, 40, is pregnant with twins







Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Franke are expecting twins.

Gabby revealed the big news at an event in Los Angeles, California.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Gabourey, 40, revealed her baby bump at the Babylist event in a bright pink long-sleeved dress with her husband Brandon standing behind her with his hands on her belly.

The Hollywood star shared a few photos on Instagram while enjoying the event and she was spotted with her husband, picking out their favorite products to put on their baby registry.

She captioned her post, "I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!!

"Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"

The couple got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app. They got married in March 2021 in a private event.

Gabby Sidibe later explained that they tied the knot "at the kitchen table" about four months after their engagement.