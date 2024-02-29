Imagine RAILA ODINGA has left MARTHA KARUA in the dark in his new pact with RUTO – BABA is eating with a big spoon alone!

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has distanced herself from claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies will be appointed in President William Ruto’s cabinet.

On Thursday, one of the local dailies reported that seven of Raila Odinga's allies will be appointed to the cabinet once Ruto reshuffles his cabinet.

The Daily reported that this agreement was made in Uganda when Ruto and Raila met in a meeting mediated by Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Karua, who was the former Premier’s running mate in the last election, while responding to a question directed at her regarding the arrangement, insisted that she was not privy to the deal and other favours as alleged online.

“Martha Karua, I hope this is fake news. Kenyans can only take so much,” a journalist Rasna Warah reached out to Karua over a news headline reading ‘Key Raila Allies to Land State Jobs in Ruto Deal.’

Responding to the journalist, Karua wrote, “Not aware!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST