RUTO’s government is selling vehicles at throw-away prices as KRA announces an online auction for cars for as little as 160K – Hurry!

Friday, February 2, 2024 - The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced an online auction for vehicles with Kenyans invited to participate in the exercise.
According to the auction
catalogue published, KRA is auctioning vehicles ranging from standard passenger
cars to buses.
The cheapest vehicle placed on
auction is a Suzuki Alto whose bid is starting at Ksh169,333.
On the other hand, the most
expensive vehicle on auction is a Toyota Land Cruiser which is being sold for
Ksh3.8 million.
Other high-end vehicles on
auction include a used Audi A3 (Ksh 807K), a Mercedes C180 (Ksh 1.3
million), and a Subaru Legacy (Ksh 1.2 million) among others.
The auction will run up until
February 5, at 8:55 am.
How to View and Bid
To view the items on auction,
one can visit the online platform; ibid.kra.go.ke.
"On the home page, the
participant should click on auction to navigate through the available auction
lots and click on view for more details.
"Bidder is required to log
in using his iTax portal credentials (PIN and Password) in order to participate
in the bidding process," KRA directed.
After logging in successfully,
one should accept the terms and conditions to participate in the auction. After
which, participants are expected to select the item they wish to buy
and place their bid above the reserve price.
"Click on submit a bid and
then confirm. After submission the system allows you to update or cancel or
cancel your bids," read the guidelines in part.
Winning bidders will get
confirmation through a message on the platform.
