Heartbreaking video of patients sleeping on the floor at Machakos County Level 5 Hospital due to lack of beds emerges - Governor WAVINYA NDETI is incompetent (WATCH).

Critically ill patients
are forced to sleep on the floor due to lack of beds.
The few beds available
at the hospital accommodate more than three patients in each bed.
The hospital also
lacks drugs.
It is alleged that
some rogue doctors at the hospital run chemists where they stock drugs and send
patients to buy them there.
Last year, services at
the hospital came to a halt after medical personnel, who comprised doctors, clinical officers
and nurses, went on a go-slow to compel the county government to provide drugs
in the hospital.
The health workers were
forced to go into the streets to fight for the welfare of poor patients.
"We pity poor
patients who come to the hospital but cannot afford medicine sold in commercial
chemists," said one of the doctors during the strike.
Watch the
heartbreaking video.
ladies and gents....Thats Machakos County Hospital....Wavinya Ndeti is the boss....this is real time video pic.twitter.com/kCL4FtM4bD— Maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) February 2, 2024
