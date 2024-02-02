Heartbreaking video of patients sleeping on the floor at Machakos County Level 5 Hospital due to lack of beds emerges - Governor WAVINYA NDETI is incompetent (WATCH).





Friday, February 2, 2024 - A concerned resident of Machakos County has shared a video to show the poor state of Machakos Level Five Hospital and called out the area Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Critically ill patients are forced to sleep on the floor due to lack of beds.

The few beds available at the hospital accommodate more than three patients in each bed.

The hospital also lacks drugs.

It is alleged that some rogue doctors at the hospital run chemists where they stock drugs and send patients to buy them there.

Last year, services at the hospital came to a halt after medical personnel, who comprised doctors, clinical officers and nurses, went on a go-slow to compel the county government to provide drugs in the hospital.

The health workers were forced to go into the streets to fight for the welfare of poor patients.

"We pity poor patients who come to the hospital but cannot afford medicine sold in commercial chemists," said one of the doctors during the strike.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

ladies and gents....Thats Machakos County Hospital....Wavinya Ndeti is the boss....this is real time video pic.twitter.com/kCL4FtM4bD — Maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) February 2, 2024

