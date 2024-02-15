RUTO’s advisor DAVID NDII mocks President SAMIA SULUHU as he offers to help her out of dollar shortage crisis

This is after the neighboring
country raised a red alert over the biting dollar shortage which was affecting
everything in the country.
Taking to his social media
platforms, Ndii responded to a letter addressed to the Ministry of Energy by
the Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies, which sought a meeting to
prevent the crisis.
Ndii acknowledged the issue and
offered to provide structuring tips on the Government-to-Government deal that
he gave to President William Ruto which failed terribly.
"Ukiona mwenzako
akinyolewa... we are happy to share G-to-G structuring tips" (when
tragedy befalls your neighbour, take caution because you might be next),” Ndii
stated.
The Oil Marketing Companies
lamented that they were forced to buy dollars from the black market at
exorbitant prices to purchase fuel.
They emphasized that without
resorting to such drastic measures, the country would face a depletion of its
fuel resources.
The OMCs noted that they
purchased at a rate of Tsh 2,800 (Ksh169.59) instead of the forex rate of
Tsh2,574 (Ksh155.9) set by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority
(EWURA).
The G-to-G arrangement allows
OMCs to purchase oil on credit and hence relieve pressure on the dollar.
For instance, the Kenya-Saudi
oil deal provided a six-month credit for oil imports as opposed to the previous
arrangement whereby oil marketers were required to pay upon five days of
delivery.
The deal was set to end in
December 2023 but the government extended it by another twelve months.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary
Njuguna Ndung'u recently confirmed that the deal was a temporary measure
and would end in December 2024.
