RUTO resorts to nuclear option in a desperate move to create job opportunities for the youth after his earlier plans failed – Look!

Thursday, February 15, 2024 – In a desperate move to create job opportunities for young people, the government of President William Ruto is now considering firing old people to create opportunities for the youth.

Ruto, through the Embakasi Central Member of Parliament Benjamin Gathiru, has proposed a Bill that will reduce the mandatory retirement age.

The Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is slated for a second reading in the National Assembly, seeks to introduce a mandatory retirement age.

The Bill states that having a mandatory retirement age set at 60 years will create job opportunities for young Kenyans.

Gathiru lamented that the civil service was laden with senior citizens who were denying qualified young Kenyans a chance to serve the nation.

Once approved by Parliament and signed into law by President William Ruto, the Bill will effectively amend the Public Service Commission Act, of 2017.

“The amendments are meant to increase the job vacancies available to Kenyan citizens below the age of sixty years,” the Bill reads in part.

“These positions are sometimes held by persons beyond the age of sixty years on account that they possess rare knowledge, skills and competencies for the time required in the service.”

While the Bill does not disagree with the experience and acumen of senior citizens, it directs that the Public Service Commission and other appointing authorities should be keen on succession planning.

This will include among others, taking the necessary steps to ensure that they train others in the organizations to take up these positions.

