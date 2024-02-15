RUTO resorts to nuclear option in a desperate move to create job opportunities for the youth after his earlier plans failed – Look!

Ruto, through the Embakasi Central Member of Parliament
Benjamin Gathiru, has proposed a Bill that will reduce the mandatory retirement
age.
The Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which
is slated for a second reading in the National Assembly, seeks to
introduce a mandatory
retirement age.
The Bill states that having a mandatory retirement age
set at 60 years will create job opportunities for young Kenyans.
Gathiru lamented that the civil service was laden with
senior citizens who were denying qualified young Kenyans a chance to serve the
nation.
Once approved by Parliament and signed into law by President
William Ruto, the Bill will effectively amend the Public Service Commission
Act, of 2017.
“The amendments are meant to increase the job vacancies
available to Kenyan citizens below the age of sixty years,” the Bill reads in
part.
“These positions are sometimes held by persons beyond the
age of sixty years on account that they possess rare knowledge, skills and
competencies for the time required in the service.”
While the Bill does not disagree with the experience and
acumen of senior citizens, it directs that the Public Service Commission and
other appointing authorities should be keen on succession planning.
This will include among others, taking the necessary steps
to ensure that they train others in the organizations to take up these
positions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments