RUTO will be a one-term President whether he drops GACHAGUA in 2027 or not – SIFUNA says

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has said President William Ruto will be a one-term president because of how he has neglected Kenyans.
Speaking on
Tuesday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi Senator, said even Kenya Kwanza Alliance
supporters are tired of Ruto’s regime since it is full of lies and mediocrity.
"I have no doubt in my mind. Ruto is going to be a first-term president, I can assure you.
"The people of Kenya are going to put a stop to this very terrible experiment they got themselves into in 2022.
"They have observed that those people they elected have
failed to work," Sifuna observed.
This comes a year after former
United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party vice chairperson Seth Panyako said that
Ruto would not be re-elected.
Panyako, who spoke to one of the
local dailies, decried the oppression of Kenyans by the government through heavy
taxation and the high cost of living, calling upon the head of state to act or
wait to lose in the next elections.
