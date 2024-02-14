RUTO will be a one-term President whether he drops GACHAGUA in 2027 or not – SIFUNA says



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has said President William Ruto will be a one-term president because of how he has neglected Kenyans.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi Senator, said even Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters are tired of Ruto’s regime since it is full of lies and mediocrity.

"I have no doubt in my mind. Ruto is going to be a first-term president, I can assure you.

"The people of Kenya are going to put a stop to this very terrible experiment they got themselves into in 2022.

"They have observed that those people they elected have failed to work," Sifuna observed.

This comes a year after former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party vice chairperson Seth Panyako said that Ruto would not be re-elected.

Panyako, who spoke to one of the local dailies, decried the oppression of Kenyans by the government through heavy taxation and the high cost of living, calling upon the head of state to act or wait to lose in the next elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST