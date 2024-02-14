City lawyer laments after his client was abducted by rogue DCI officers and left stranded in the middle of Karura Forest for 7 days.



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - A city lawyer has taken to his X account to raise an alarm after his client was abducted by rogue DCI officers and left stranded in the forest.

He claims that a powerful businessman is using DCI officers led by the head of DCI economic crimes to torture his client.

Disturbing reports reveal the abduction and torture of my Client, Mr. Hussein, a dedicated employee of Medina Chemicals Ltd for 23 years 4 weeks ago whereby he was left stranded in the middle of Karura Forest and his phone confiscated for 7 days. This act, orchestrated by the company's owner ( powerful businessman) with rogue officers’ involvement led by one Mr. Shurie, who is the head of DCI economic crimes.

Following the abduction, Mr. Hussein's bank accounts, including those of his children, were unjustly frozen, exacerbating an already dire situation.

The matter is in court and shall be mentioned on Thursday.

Today, he was summoned to DCI HQ in Nairobi whereby he was abducted, with an ominous journey to the outskirts of Kitui unfolding.

Shockingly, he's been denied legal representation, raising fears of potential extrajudicial actions. As Mr. Hussein's legal representative, we urge a prompt investigation into the unlawful abduction and infringement on his Constitutional rights.

We implore upon the @DCI_Kenyaboss, Mr. Amin, to ensure his safety, the right to legal counsel, and a transparent inquiry into these distressing events.

The integrity of our justice system is crucial, and we call for a thorough examination of the abuse of power and prompt action against those responsible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.